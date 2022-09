Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum presents the keys to the Mexican capital to John Shipton, father of Julian Assange, in Mexico City on 14 September 2022. EFE/Mario Guzman

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum (R) presents the keys to the Mexico capital to John Shipton (C) and Gabriel Shipton, the father and brother of Julian Assange, in Mexico City on 14 September 2022. EFE/Mario Guzman

The mayor of Mexico's capital presented the keys to the city on Wednesday to the father and brother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, currently jailed in London facing possible extradition to the United States on charges of violating the Espionage Act.

"It is an honor to give you the keys to the city. It is a act symbolic of what Mexico City represents: freedom of expression," Claudia Sheinbaum said.