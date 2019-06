Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, 01 May 2019, reissued 13 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, 01 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The full extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States will begin in February next year, a London court ruled on Friday.

The 47-year-old is currently in custody in the United Kingdom, he was jailed for 50 weeks for breaching his bail after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation.