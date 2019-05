(FILE) - Spanish singer Julio Iglesias applauds during the Berklee College of Music pre-commencement concert in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 8, 2015. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Julio Iglesias Saturday received an honorary Grammy in recognition of his career at a gala organized in Los Angeles by the Recording Academy.

The legendary Spanish singer, one of the most successful and influential Hispanic artists in history, was unable to attend the event, but sent a video to thank the Academy for the Lifetime Achievement Award, a distinction bestowed on those who have made great contributions to music.