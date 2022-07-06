Photo provided on July 5, 2022, by the Highland Park, Illinois, Police Department showing Robert E. "Bobby' Crimo III, the suspected gunman in the Independence Day parade massacre the day before. EFE/Highland Park Police Department

Photo taken with a drone camera showing the US flag at half-staff and the Highland Park, Illinois, avenue along which the July 4, 2022, parade was to have been held, an event cancelled after a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing seven and wounding 39. EFE/Tannen Maury

Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old arrested for the July 4 parade massacre in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park which left seven people dead and 39 wounded, planned the attack for weeks and dressed as a woman while carrying it out so as not to arouse suspicion before the incident and while he made his getaway, authorities said Tuesday.

Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesman and Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli provided this information at a press conference after the department interviewed witnesses to, and survivors of, the attack and reviewed cellphone video recordings made during the shooting spree.