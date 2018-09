President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the annual State of The European Union speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The president of the European Commission on Wednesday promoted a deeper alliance between the European Union and Africa with the aim of creating 10 million new jobs within a space of five years.

Luxembourgish politician Jean Claude-Juncker gave his final State of the Union address to lawmakers at the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg before his role at the top of the bloc's executive institution comes to an end the coming year.