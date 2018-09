The President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, addresses European Commissionnaires at the beginning of a seminar of the European Commission in Genval, Belgium, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARIS OIKONOMOU

The president of the European Commission was expected to propose an EU border and coast guard, as well as measures to ensure the euro gains ground against the dollar in international financial markets, during his final State of the Union address on Wednesday.

According to the draft, which EFE had access to, Jean-Claude Juncker will propose a European border police, which will provide support on the ground to national authorities.