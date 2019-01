European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker (L) checks his wrist watch during a joint press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila (R) at Victoria Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, accompanied by European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker (not pictured), delivers a speech during a joint press conference at Victoria Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker, accompanied by Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila (not pictured), during a joint press conference that concluded their official meeting held at Victoria Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romania should ensure it does not bring its internal political problems to the European Union when it takes on the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, the European Commission's chief said Friday.

Jean-Claude Juncker spoke alongside Romania's prime minister, Viorica Dancila, in Bucharest as the southeastern EU member assumed its six-month tenure of the Council of EU, which represents bloc's national governments.