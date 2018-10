Indian activists from All India Democratic Women's Association shout slogans during a protest against incidents of sexual assault and harassment at work place, in New Delhi, India, Oct.12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian journalists hold placards during a protest against incidents of sexual assault and harassment at work place, in New Delhi, India, Oct.13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Syed Asif Nizami (2-R), the head priest of New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami (C), seen with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (2-L), along with Indian Ministers of State (MoS) VK Singh (R) and MJ Akbar in New Delhi, India, Mar. 20, 2017. EPA-EPA FILE/STR

India's Minister of State for External Affairs returned to New Delhi on Sunday amid a wave of sexual assault allegations against him by at least a dozen women and widespread demands for his resignation.

Mobashar Jawed "MJ" Akbar was on an official visit to Nigeria when several female journalists accused him of sexual harassment during his days as a newspaper editor before entering politics.