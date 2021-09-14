Photo provided by the University of Chile on Sept. 13, 2021, showing the fossilized remains of a pterosaur from the subfamily Rhamphorhynchinae that lived 160 million years ago and was found by paleontologists for the first time in Chile's Atacama Desert. EFE/Universidad de Chile

A long tail ending in a rhombus-shaped tip and sharp teeth pointing toward the front of the beak are a few of the peculiarities of Rhamphorhynchus, or "ranforrincos," a type of pterosaur from the Jurassic period known as the "flying dragon" that has now been identified for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, specifically in Chile's Atacama Desert.

The find was made by a team of researchers from the University of Chile in 2009 near the city of Calama, where other fossil discoveries have been made, mainly of the marine fauna that lived in the region at the end of the Jurassic, a time when South America was part of the Gondwana megacontinent.