The wife of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro (c), and attorney Angel Eduardo Balarezo (R) leave the Federal Court of the United States after the first day of deliberations of the jury in the case of "Chapo", on Feb. 2, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. EPA-EFE / Justin Lane

Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman makes a phone call outside the Federal Court of the United States during the first day of deliberations of the jury in the case of "Chapo", on Feb. 2, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York. EPA-EFE / Justin Lane

The jury in the federal trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman deliberated for a second day on Tuesday and submitted requests to the judge to review some of the testimony.

The seven women and five men conferring at a federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn sent several notes to US District Judge Brian Cogan, who presided over the 11-week trial of the reputed Sinaloa Cartel boss.