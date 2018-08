Richard Westling (l), Kevin Downing (c) and Thomas Zehnle (r), part of the defense team of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former 2016 campaign chairman, head into court on Aug. 16, 2018, to participate in the last day of their client's trial on fraud and tax evasion charges. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The jury began deliberations in the fraud and tax evasion trial of former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on Thursday, and if he is found guilty on all 18 charges he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The 12 jury members retired to discuss the testimony and evidence, along with their verdict, after more than two weeks listening to the presentations of both the prosecution and the defense.