A view of the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 4 April 2022. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

The jury selection process began Monday for the sentencing trial of the confessed killer of 14 students and three staff members at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The jurors will decide whether Nikolas Cruz, who also wounded 17 others in that 2018 shooting, receives life in prison or the death penalty.