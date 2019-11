Indigenous leader Ailton Krenak on Nov. 5, 2019, visits a photo exhibition of a tragedy that occurred four years ago in Brazil - the collapse of two dams built to contain mine tailings that caused an avalanche of mud and mine waste that wiped out many a village along the Doce River. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

The day of Nov. 5, 2015, changed forever the lives of the Krenak indigenous people living along the Doce River - the collapse of two dams built to contain mine tailings plunged them and thousands of other Brazilians into a state of depression that continues to this day.

Four years after the tragedy at the Samarco complex in Mariana, Minas Gerais state, most indemnities have not yet been paid and not one of the people responsible has been convicted of a crime.