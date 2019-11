South Korean actor and Super Junior boy band member Si Won attends the premiere of 'Police Story 2013' at the IFC Mall in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2014. EPA FILE/SHIN HYO-TEUK

epa04026582 Chinese actor Jackie Chan (L) speaks as South Korean actor and Super Junior boy band member Si Won (R) listens during the premiere of 'Police Story 2013' at the IFC Mall in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2014. EPA FILE/SHIN HYO-TEUK

A major K-pop icon was named an ambassador for UNICEF during a Monday event in Laos’ capital.

Siwon Choi, member of South Korean group Super Junior, was named UNICEF East Asia and Pacific’s new Regional Ambassador at the Lao Generation 2030 Forum in Vientiane, which marked 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.