Afghan soldiers secure the area outside the gate of a government building a day after a complex suicide attack in Kabul, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan disabled man walks outside the gate of a government building a day after a complex suicide attack in Kabul, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The number of people killed in the attack on an Afghan government complex housing the Vice Ministry for Martyrs and the Disabled in Kabul climbed to 48 on Tuesday as the security forces retook and inspected the building, room by room.

Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Majroh confirmed the toll in a press conference in Kabul and said that almost all the victims, 11 of them women, are civilians while five attackers were also killed.