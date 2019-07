Afghan health workers attend to a wounded school student after a car bomb blast targeted a governmental institution in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan health worker carries a wounded school student after a car bomb blast targeted a governmental institution in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least 11 people were killed and 65 were wounded in Afghanistan’s capital on Monday in a vehicle bombing in a high-security area, after which armed men stormed a building.

The explosion occurred around 8.55 am in the Pul-i-Mahmoud Khan area in central Kabul, said Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi on Twitter.