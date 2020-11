Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R) speaks during the opening session of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, 12 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The Afghan government on Monday expressed hope that the incoming United States administration of president-elect Joe Biedn would re-evaluate the peace process between Kabul and the Taliban, discussing the problems which have led to the talks in Doha remaining suck even after two months.