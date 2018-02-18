People try to remove debris from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan authorities on Sunday continued to implement a new security plan in the country's capital following several recent vehicle bomb attacks that have left dozens dead, a strategy that may have made some feel that security has increased, while many others complain that it has also exacerbated the city's traffic problems.

After the two attacks this year that claimed more than 100 lives, particularly the explosives-rigged ambulance attack on Jan. 27 which killed 103, authorities have decided to implement a new security system for Kabul.