Afghan women using mobile phones to record President Ghani delivering a speech during the closing ceremony of the Afghan government's Loya Jerga (Grand Assembly) in Kabul, Afghanistan, May.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Head of Loya Jirga (Grand Council) Abdul Rab Rassul Sayyaf talks at the fourth day of the session to discuss the peace process with the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, May.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gestures as he arrives for the closing ceremony of the Afghan government Loya Jirga (Grand Assembly) in Kabul, Afghanistan, May.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan woman listens to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's speech during the closing ceremony of the Afghan government Loya Jirga (Grand Assembly) in Kabul, Afghanistan, May.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan government delegates listen to the national anthem performed by Afghan students (R, back) during the closing ceremony of the Afghan government Loya Jerga (lit. Grand Assembly) in Kabul, Afghanistan, May.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A massive five-day consultative meeting on peace in Afghanistan ended on Friday with a call for an urgent ceasefire and a schedule for a proposed withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

The Loya Jirga, or grand assembly, set out its recommendations for the way forward in the war-ravaged nation and urged the government and the Taliban to “announce an immediate and permanent ceasefire with the arrival of Ramadan” – the Muslim month of fasting.