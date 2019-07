US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan (L) deliver remarks to members of the news media, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan (L) shake hands during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

The Afghanistan government on Tuesday sought clarifications from the United States on President Donald Trump’s remarks that he could win the Afghan war in 10 days but that would mean wiping off Afghanistan from the face of the earth.

Trump made the statement as he met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the White House on Monday and said he was quite hopeful that Islamabad will help broker peace to end the 18-year Afghan war, apparently riling the government in Kabul.