Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice-president on the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, becoming the first black and South Asian woman to do so for a major political party in the United States.
"I accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States of America. I do so, committed to the values she (her mother) taught me," Harris said in a speech delivered remotely from Wilmington, Delaware, where presidential nominee Joe Biden, who joined her on stage after her address, resides. EFE-EPA