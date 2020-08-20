A screen displays US Senator Kamala Harris addressing the virtual convention in the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 19 August 2020. Wednesday marked the third day of the Democratic National Convention, which is being held virtually for the first time in history. EFE-EPA/Melina Mara / POOL

Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice-president on the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, becoming the first black and South Asian woman to do so for a major political party in the United States.

"I accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States of America. I do so, committed to the values she (her mother) taught me," Harris said in a speech delivered remotely from Wilmington, Delaware, where presidential nominee Joe Biden, who joined her on stage after her address, resides. EFE-EPA