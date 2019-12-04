US Sen. Kamala Harris addresses the audience during a rally on May 19, 2019, at Los Angeles Southwest College in Los Angeles, California. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination on Tuesday, saying she was unable to raise the huge amounts of money needed to compete in the long race to the White House.

"To my supporters, it is with deep regret - but also with deep gratitude - that I am suspending my campaign today," the California lawmaker said in a statement posted on Twitter. "In good faith, I can't tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don't believe I do."