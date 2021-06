Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (center right) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (center left), accompanied by members of their delegations during a working session at the National Palace in Mexico City on June 8, 2021. EFE/Jose Mendez

US Vice President Kamala Harris (center left), accompanied by members of the US delegation during a working session at the National Palace in Mexico City on June 8, 2021. EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (right) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (left upon her arrival at the National Palace in Mexico City on June 8, 2021. EFE/Jose Mendez

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that her country and Mexico are entering a "new era" after meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his cabinet in Mexico City.

"I strongly believe that we are embarking on a new era that makes clear the interdependence and interconnection between nations," Harris said at the start of the meeting at the National Palace with the Mexican president's team.