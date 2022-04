US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc, California, on 18 April 2022. EFE/ Etienne Laurent

US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive Tuesday for Covid-19, but is not experiencing any symptoms, her press secretary said.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president's residence," Kirsten Allen said in a statement.