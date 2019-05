Nepalese 49-year-old veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa prays at Bauddhanath Stupa before he leaves for the Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 10, 2019 (issued Apr. 19, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, 48, waves as he arrives from Everest Base camp at Kathmandu Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal’s high-altitude climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa broke his own world record on Wednesday morning by reaching the summit of Mt Everest for the 23rd time.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, the expedition agency handling 49-year-old Kami Rita’s expedition, told EFE that Kami Rita reached the world’s highest peak via the south side at 7.50am, making mountaineering history.