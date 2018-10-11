President Donald Trump (not shown) invited rapper Kanye West (c) to the Oval Office on Oct. 11, 2018, to discuss gang violence and prison reform, but the singer gave a long and confused monologue in the presence of reporters, during which the president remained silent, looking uncomfortable, although amused. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Rapper Kanye West was welcomed by President Donald Trump to the Oval Office on Thursday, where in a rather bizarre audience he gave a long and confused monologue in which he described the president as a "hero" who he said makes him feel "like Superman" when he wears the red baseball cap popularized by supporters of the former real estate mogul.

Among his other remarks, West said "Trump is on his hero's journey right now. And might not have thought he'd have a crazy motherf---er like Kanye West's support."