A handout photo made available by Queensland Museum shows Jotus fortiniae, one of five new species of jumping spider identified in Australia, Queensland, June 2, 2019. ROBERT WHYTE/QUEENSLAND MUSEUM HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Queensland Museum shows Jotus karllagerfeldi, also known as Karl Lagerfeld’s jumping spider, one of five new species identified in Australia, Queensland, June 2, 2019. MARK NEWTON/QUEENSLAND MUSEUM HANDOUT

Australian scientists announced Tuesday they have identified five new species of tiny jumping spiders and named one after late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld due to its eyes like sunglasses and black-and-white legs.

The discovery of the spiders — which are only a few millimeters wide — was made by Queensland Museum arachnologist Barbara Baehr, along with Joseph Schubert of Melbourne’s Monash University and Danilo Harms of the University of Hamburg in Germany.