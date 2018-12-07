Actress Kate del Castillo confirmed Thursday that she will visit Mexico over the Christmas holidays after an absence of more than two years after legal problems she faced over a meeting she had with now-imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman, known as "El Chapo."

The Mexican told EFE that she is excited about visiting her parents and enjoying a few days of rest over the yearend holidays, when she will also spend time at her home in Los Angeles, where she has been ensconced since the controversial meeting she had in 2015 with the Mexican drug trafficker, now in prison in New York.