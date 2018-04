British model Kate Moss (r) poses with Chilean actress Daniela Vega during the opening of the exhibition "Being the Future" at the Museum of Fashion in Santiago, Chile, Apr. 10, 2018. EFE/Mario Ruiz

View of a few of the pieces shown at the Museum of Fashion exhibition "Being the Future" in Santiago, Chile, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

British model Kate Moss (c) signs the Museum of Fashion guest book next to Chilean actress Daniela Vega (r) during the opening of the exhibition "Being the Future" in Santiago, Chile, Apr. 10, April 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

British model Kate Moss, along with Daniela Vega, star of the Oscar-winning foreign film "A Fantastic Woman," on Tuesday inaugurated the "Siendo el futuro" (Being the Future) exhibition at Santiago's Fashion Museum.

The show reflects the aesthetic changes in the way people dressed during two periods of drastic social and technological change.