A Boeing 737-900 from the Malaysia-based airline Malindo Air sits idle after skidding off the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Flights in and out of Kathmandu's only international airport were canceled Friday after an airplane of low-cost Malaysian airline Malindo Air skidded off the runway just before take-off, owing to a technical glitch.

The Boeing 737-900 aircraft skidded off on Thursday night and has blocked the end of the runway, forcing a shut down of the airport until Friday noon and cancelation of all incoming and outgoing flights from the Tribhuvan International Airport, airport officials told EFE.