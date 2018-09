Judge Brett Kavanaugh responds to a senator's question at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court seat in Washington on Sept. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

An activist protests against Judge Brett Kavanaugh at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court seat in Washington on Sept. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

An activist protests against Judge Brett Kavanaugh at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court seat in Washington on Sept. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, on Wednesday refused at his Senate confirmation hearing to take a public position on whether a president must respond to a subpoena while he is in office.

Kavanaugh frustrated many Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee by saying that he could not provide an answer to a "hypothetical" case.