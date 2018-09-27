Christine Blasey Ford - one of the women who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, of sexual assault and/or misconduct - is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee prior to giving her testimony on Sept. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Win McNamee / POOL

Christine Blasey Ford - one of the women who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, of sexual assault and/or misconduct - provides testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Christine Blasey Ford (C), one of the women who have accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, of sexual assault and/or misconduct, is sworn in prior to her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/TOM WILLIAMS / POOL

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claims US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982, said Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the incident "drastically altered" her life.

"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me," she said in her opening statement at the hearing on her accusation.