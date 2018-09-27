Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claims US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982, said Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the incident "drastically altered" her life.
"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me," she said in her opening statement at the hearing on her accusation.