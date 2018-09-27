Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Erin Schaff/POOL

Brett Kavanaugh (r), President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, 2018, with his wife Ashley (l) in the background. EFE-EPA/JIM BOURG / POOL

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, on Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee defiantly, forcefully and emotionally denied the accusations of sexual assault leveled at him by Christine Blasey Ford, calling them "a national disgrace."

"This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," he said in his opening statement before the committee, adding that "The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process, but you have replaced 'advice and consent' with 'search and destroy.'"