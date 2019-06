General view of an evacuation in the southern city of Arys,Kazakhstan, June 25, 2019. EFE/Saken Kalkamanov/PHOTO COURTESY OF GOVERNMENT OF TURKESTAN

Some 42,000 people were evacuated after a fire sparked a series of massive explosions at a military arsenal in the southern Kazakh city of Arys the previous day, Kazakh authorities said Tuesday.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said emergency teams evacuated 2,815 people and another 39,000 left Arys on their own.