The three people sentenced in the murder case of Olympic figure skater Denis Ten, Zhanar Tolybaeva (L), Arman Kudaibergenov (C) and Nuraly Kiyasov (R), listen to the court's ruling in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/ALEKSANDR PAVSKIY

Judge Kenshilik Abdeldinov announces the court's ruling in the murder case of Olympic figure skater Denis Ten in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/ALEKSANDR PAVSKIY

A Kazakh court on Thursday convicted two people for the murder of figure skater Denis Ten, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

Ten was stabbed on July 19, 2018 when he tried to prevent thieves from stealing his car's rear-view mirrors in the center of Almaty, the country's largest city.