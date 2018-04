Kazakhstan's deputy interior minister, Rashid Zhakupov, speaks on Monday, April 16, at a meeting in Almaty with European lawmakers and representatives of NGOs. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT.

From left to right: Kazakhstan's deputy attorney general, Yerlin Kenenbayev; deputy foreign minister, Roman Vassilenko; deputy interior minister, Rashid Zhakupov; and chief anti-corruption investigator, Sergei Perov, brief European lawmakers and representatives of NGOs on the Central Asian's progress in improving respect for human rights and eliminating torture in a meeting on Monday, April 16, in Almaty. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT

Kazakhstan's government made a presentation Monday to European lawmakers and representatives of foreign NGOs on the Central Asian nation's efforts to improve respect for human rights and eliminate torture.

"The protection of human rights and strengthening the rule of law remained among the top priorities of our government," Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko told the gathering.