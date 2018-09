First deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan addresses the country's lower chamber of Parliament in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sept. 12, 2018. EFE/MAZHILIS/KAZAKHSTAN LOWER HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT

The Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, or Mazhilis, on Wednesday gave the green light to an agreement among Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan fixing the tripoint of the Central Asian countries in a bid to avoid territorial disputes.

The treaty, which delimits the borders of southern Kazakhstan, sets the common border between these three states at the Ustyurt Plateau.