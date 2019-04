A picture interim Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (then speaker of the senate) speaks during a forum of graduates of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO university) in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Kazakhstan's interim President called early elections on Tuesday to "clear all uncertainty" three weeks after the resignation of Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled this Central Asian country for almost 30 years.

"In accordance with the Constitution, I have decided to call early elections for the presidency of Kazakhstan on June 9," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a televised message to the nation.