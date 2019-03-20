Nursultan Nazarbayev, the last remaining Soviet-era leader and revered patriarch of Central Asia, resigned on Tuesday his post as president of Kazakhstan after nearly 30 years at the helm, although his exit from the political limelight will unlikely lead to major changes in domestic or foreign policy.

In a surprise message to the nation, the 78-year-old Kazakh leader announced his resignation as head of state as of Wednesday, but said he would remain at the head of the pro-government Nur Otan party and the country's influential Security Council to guarantee the smoothest of transitions.