Kazakh policemen and investigators work at the site of an armed attack at a police station in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Security forces in Kazakhstan have arrested several foreigners who were allegedly set to carry out bomb attacks on behalf of the Islamic State terror organization in the country's largest city, Almaty, the National Security Committee said Monday.

The government intelligence agency said in a statement that the arrests took place on Jan. 10 in Almaty, where NSC agents "detained a group of foreign citizens from Central Asia suspected of preparing terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan."