President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan speaks during a joint press conference with US President Donald J. Trump (not in frame) in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER DOULIERY

Kazakhstan's president on Wednesday said dozens of the Central Asian nation's citizens, including 30 children, who he said had been held hostage by what he termed as terrorists in Syria had been evacuated.

The United States-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement over the weekend that five Islamic State militants, 11 women, and 30 children were handed over to Kazakh authorities by the Kurdish-led authority in northern Syria.