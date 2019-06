Police stand guard on a street of Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakhstan has elected Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the successor of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, according to poll results on Monday, three months after the longtime head of state stepped down.

Tokayev won the presidential elections held over the weekend with 70.76 percent of the total votes polled, the country's Central Election Commission said.