Kazakhs overwhelmingly cast their votes on Sunday for changing the Constitution and making the transition from a "super-presidential" state to a presidential one with a stronger Parliament after violent protests swept the country last January.

According to exit polling by the Public Opinion Institute, 74.8 percent of Kazakh voters supported amending the 1995 Constitution, while SOCIS-A found that 76.7 percent approved such a chance and the Democracy Institute said that 79.4 percent of voters were in favor of the move.