A general view of buildings in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana) on June 8, 2019, a day before the country's presidential election. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Three months after longtime head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down, Kazakhs participating in Sunday's elections have a choice between delivering a vote of confidence to interim President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev or embarking on a path of change.

In a bid to appeal to all political persuasions, Tokayev made it clear during the campaign that he will follow the path charted by Nazarbayev (who was president for three decades until resigning on March 19 and still retains the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation) but also introduce reforms that will affect "the entire state system."