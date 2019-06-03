Kazakhs head to the polls Sunday to choose a president following the resignation of their decades-long, omnipotent ruler, Nursultan Nazarbayev, but campaigning so far has failed to inspire voters, many of whom say the elections are purely ceremonial.

"Neither bread nor circuses," was how one 40-year-old Kazakh woman described to Efe her view of camaigning leading up to June 9 polling, the country's first without Nazarbayev in the running, a fact that, in principle, should electrify the electorate.