Brazilian Justice Minister Torquato Jardim (L) and Kazakh Attorney General Kairat Kozhamzharov exchange signed copies of three judicial cooperation agreements on Wednesday, June 20, in Astana. EFE-EPA/KAZAKH ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

Senior officials of Brazil and Kazakhstan met here Wednesday to sign an extradition treaty and two other agreements on judicial cooperation.

Besides extradition, Kazakh Attorney General Kairat Kozhamzharov and Brazilian Justice Minister Torquato Jardim put their signatures to an accord allowing Brazilian and Kazakh nationals convicted of crimes in the other country to serve their sentences in their homeland and a pact on mutual assistance in criminal matters.