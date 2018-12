Kazakhstan's ambassador to Spain, Konstantin Zhigalov, speaks at an event held at Kazakhstan's embassy in Madrid to celebrate the Central Asian country's 27th anniversary of independence on Dec. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Javier Liaño

The director for Western Europe and Central and Southeastern Europe for the Spanish government, Ana Maria Salomon, speaks at an event held at Kazakhstan's embassy in Madrid to celebrate the Central Asian country's 27th anniversary of independence on Dec. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Javier Liaño

A view of the event held at Kazakhstan's embassy in Madrid to celebrate the Central Asian country's 27th anniversary of independence on Dec. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Javier Liaño

Kazakhstan's embassy in Spain on Wednesday commemorated the 27th anniversary of the Central Asian nation's independence at an event in Madrid attended by ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic corps, assorted institutions and companies.

Kazakhstan's ambassador to Spain, Konstantin Zhigalov, commented during his speech at the event that in the 27 years since independence "Kazakhstan has become a brand that inspires confidence and respect."