Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov speaks on Sept. 5, 2018, at the "Empowering Women in Afghanistan" regional conference in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/File

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov addressed the 73rd UN General Assembly in Friday to stress Kazakhstan's commitment to fight international terrorism and to present a new code of conduct signed by more than 70 countries and "open to signing by other states."

On the fourth day of the United Nations Assembly, Abdrakhmanov presented a new "Code of Conduct to Achieve a World Free of Terrorism" and "we invite all countries to coordinate closely in the fight against this evil," he explained.