Kazakhstan rejected on Friday a call from the Iranian president to continue negotiations on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, insisting that the agreement in principle reached here last weekend at the 5th Caspian Summit is definitive.

"The convention stipulates that the Caspian seabed is delimited by the coastal states' agreement on the basis of the norms and principles of international law. That means, the agreement in principle prevails," Kazakh Ambassador-at-large Zulfiya Amanzholova said at a press conference in Astana.