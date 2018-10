Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (C) delivers his annual state of the nation address, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aigerim Dengelbayev

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the fight against corruption Friday in his annual state of the nation address, announcing measures such as a tax amnesty for small and mid-sized firms to reduce the size of the underground economy.

Nazarbayev urged the National Security Committee to act against corrupt officials and "to launch investigations against them," while calling for a transition toward a cashless economy, which would help lower the risk of corruption.